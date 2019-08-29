Johor cops: No arson reports on Gelang Patah fire so far

Firemen containing the secondary forest fire at Jalan Tanjung Kupang in Kampung Pekajang, Gelang Patah today. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 29 — There have been no police reports received on arson being responsible for the ongoing forest fire in Kampung Pekajang near Gelang Patah, Johor deputy police chief Datuk Shafie Ismail said.

Shafie, however, said that police will look into all angles in connection with the fire, which has been blazing in a 16-hectare forested area.

“No reports on arson so far but we will look at all angles. We understand that the areas affected are of peat soil and easily flammable during the hot and dry season,” he said after launching the Johor CPO and Iskandar Puteri community chat session programme in Kampung Pendas Laut here today.

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department has so far doused 75 per cent of the forest fire.

A total of 140 firemen along with personnel from other agencies have been working round the clock to douse the fire since August 21.

They had been using the ‘total flooding’ technique, as well as ‘fire breaks’ that used water-filled drains to prevent the fire from spreading. — Bernama