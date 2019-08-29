Isma: Onus on govt, Muslim leaders to reeducate SIS members on Islam

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The government should take decisive action against progressive Islamic NGO Sisters in Islam (SIS) and make the effort to bring its members back into the proper fold of the faith, said the Majlis Ulama Isma (MUIS).

The religious division of the right-wing group said SIS’ deviant teachings in causing damage to the basics of the faith is already well-known.

“Their stance in supporting lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders, rejecting the necessity of wearing the tudung, trivialising fatwas, rejecting hudud law, encouraging the use of the Kalimah Allah in the Bible, and other deviancies, is a clear indication of their consistency in dismantling the principles of Islamic Shariah,” said MUIS chairman Mohd Soberi Awang in a statement.

He thanked the High Court in Kuala Lumpur for rejecting SIS’ challenge of the Selangor Fatwa Committee’s decision, where it declared the organisation as deviant.

“Therefore MUIS calls upon both the federal and state governments, as well as Muslim political leaders, to act sternly in accordance to the fatwa.

“Every MP and assemblyman should stay true to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s recent message to preserve Islam all the time. The stern action towards SIS should include counselling sessions to rectify the understanding of the faith among them,” Mohd Soberi said.

It is vital for the ulama and leaders to stand together in preserving Malaysia as an Islamic nation, wherein the leaders place the ulama as a source of guidance in making policies or taking stances, particularly where it concerns the interests of the Muslims.

“So too should the Muslim community in general place issues related to Islam as the basis in which there is harmonious accordance. Differences in politics or other matters should not lead to a compromise of Shariah basics,” he said.

On Tuesday, the High Court rejected the challenge against the fatwa, issued in 2014, which declared it as deviant.

The case’s presiding judge Datuk Nordin Hassan ruled that the civil courts have no jurisdiction to hear the challenge against the fatwa, declaring that the matter should instead be pursued via the Shariah courts.