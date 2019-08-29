Health Ministry to release report on fatal ambulance crash soon

IPOH, Aug 29 — A full report on the fatal accident involving an ambulance in Tanjung Malim early this month will be released by the Health Ministry once the investigation is completed.

Perak Health director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said, a full report on the incident had been submitted to the ministry to study, on the many aspects that causes the accident.

“The Health Ministry will study the cause of the accident from many aspects.

“So, we are waiting for the full report from the ministry to see if there are any findings (evidence) in the investigation,” he told reporters after opening the one-day 2nd Scientific Meeting In Forensic Psychiatry at the Malaysian Health Training Institute here, today.

He also warned the public not to speculate about the accident, including linking it with the care and maintenance of the vehicle.

“We are not supposed to make our own assumptions, it’s better to wait for the full report to be ready,” he said.

Dr Ding had earlier said the ministry had set up an independent committee to probe the fatal accident involving an ambulance at Kilometre 368.4 North-South Expressway in Slim River on Aug 4.

In the 7am incident, the ambulance driver, Mohd Hafidz Mohd Bahari, 37, and patient, Azizah Dolah, 66, died at the scene, after the ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a road divider and overturned.

The crash also left two other ambulance passengers, Nur Aliesa Hashim, 28, and medical assistant Khairul Azani Khairuddin, 40, with minor injuries, while a doctor Dr Ainaa Athirah Abdullah, 29, who was with them was not injured. — Bernama