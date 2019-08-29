Fire Dept puts out 75pc of Johor forest fire

Johor Fire and Rescue Department personnel put out a forest fire near Legoland at Iskandar Puteri Augut 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — The Johor Fire and Rescue Department has so far doused 75 per cent of a 16-hectare forest fire along Jalan Tanjung Kupang near Gelang Patah.

The department’s Zone 1 chief Mohamad Faizul Selamat told Bernama that until 1pm today, a total of 140 firemen along with personnel from other agencies had been putting in their best efforts to extinguish the blaze as part of a 24-hour operation that began on Aug 21.

“The strength of our personnel and assets is the same as yesterday. We are confident that we can put out the fire in more areas today,” he said.

He added that the department would continue with the ‘total flooding’ technique, as well as the establishment of ‘fire breaks’ that used water-filled drains to prevent the fire from spreading. — Bernama