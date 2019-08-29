All prepped for National Day celebration

A large LED screen featuring the Jalur Gemilang is displayed along Jalan Sultan Idris Shah in conjunction with Merdeka August 15, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — It was smooth sailing for today’s full dress rehearsal for the 62nd National Day celebration, complete with parades and involving 17,353 participants, at Dataran Putrajaya here.

With sunny weather for company, the two-hour rehearsal saw various contingents including the civil servants, students and security forces going forth, undertaking their respective repertoires which displayed patriotism and anti-corruption elements.

The event also featured field performances including human formations involving 4,300 students from schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, under the supervision of the National Culture and Arts Department.

The rehearsal was observed by Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith and ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad, with members of the public also stopping by to enjoy the spectacle.

Suriani told reporters she was satisfied with the performance, noting the commitment of the participants.

She also said that the inclusion of Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar as the leader of the civil service mounted contingent was a new addition to the National Day celebration which bears the theme Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih this year. — Bernama