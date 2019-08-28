Six Malaysian companies make it to Forbes Asia’s list of 'Best Over a Billion'

Of the six Malaysian companies, Public Bank appeared highest on the list with US$5.053 billion in sales, earning a net income of US$1.386 billion and a market value of US$19.7 billion.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Six Malaysian companies have made it into Forbes’ inaugural “Best Over a Billion” list of companies across Asia-Pacific that recorded revenues of US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) or more.

The list which was launched today included Batu Kawan Berhad, Hap Seng Consolidated, IHH Healthcare, Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Press Metal Aluminium and Public Bank.

Of the six Malaysian companies, Public Bank appeared highest on the list with US$5.053 billion in sales, earning a net income of US$1.386 billion and a market value of US$19.7 billion.

Batu Kawan had the second highest sales at US$4.667 billion with US$115 million in income while Kuala Lumpur Kepong had US$4.564 billion in sales with US$187 million income.

In a statement here, Forbes Asia said the new list complements the long-established "Best Under a Billion" list of the 200 best performing, small and mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with less than US$1 billion in revenue.

Together, the two lists now cover all listed companies in Asia-Pacific, featuring the best 400 from the smallest to the biggest, using US$1 billion in sales as a dividing line.

From 3,200 listed companies in the Asia-Pacific region, candidates for the "Best Over a Billion" list are evaluated based on several factors including their average five-year sales, operating income growth, return on capital, and projected growth over the next one to two years.

The goal is to find the region’s best-run companies that are doing well on numerous metrics.

The biggest companies on the list by market value hail from the technology sector and the region’s largest markets, which included internet companies Alibaba and Tencent, as well as semiconductor giants Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and SK Hynix.

Fast Retailing, the operator of the Uniqlo apparel chain founded by Japanese billionaire Tadashi Yanai, is among the 10 largest companies on the list by market value.

Another notable company is STO Express, the first courier service in China to go public in 2015.

Forbes Asia editor Justin Doebele said that the list also highlights the connection between the companies and members of Forbes Asia’s rich lists.

“The 'Best Over a Billion' list provides an incredible insight into which are Asia’s best-run big companies.

“Nearly two thirds of the companies on this list are controlled by or connected to families or individuals who have appeared on Forbes Asia’s rich lists,” he said.

One example is San Miguel Food and Beverage which names Philippine billionaires Ramon Ang and Eduardo Cojuangco Jr as its biggest shareholders.