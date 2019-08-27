Law minister says decision on judicial misconduct RCI now for the courts

Datuk Liew Vui Keong speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya May 8, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The decision on whether or not to establish a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into alleged judicial misconduct is no longer with the government but the courts, Datuk Liew Vui Keong said today.

He said the government will abide by the court ruling now that former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee has filed a challenge against the proposed RCI, news portal Malaysiakini reported.

“This morning I was informed that Yong had filed the notice of appeal and it has been confirmed by the Attorney General's Chambers,” Liew was quoted as saying during a visit to the Petaling Jaya Court Complex.

He noted that Yong made the cut as the appeal against the High Court ruling was filed with the Court of Appeal before a 30-day expiry, though he added that no hearing date has been set.

The High Court previously ruled to dismiss Yong’s bid to stop the federal government from setting up the RCI to investigate allegations of improper conduct and interference among some judges, including fixing decisions.