Johor schools closed due to forest fire to reopen tomorrow, says state education dept

Firemen containing the secondary forest fire at Jalan Tanjung Kupang in Gelang Patah August 24, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Aug 27 — Two schools that were closed for two days due to a forest fire in Gelang Patah will reopen and resume classes tomorrow, said Johor Education Department deputy director (school management) Ab Rahim Lamin.

He said the decision to reopen SK Tanjung Adang and SMK Tanjung Adang tomorrow was based on the Department of Environment’s (DoE) air quality monitoring results earlier this afternoon.

“No smoke was detected in both the schools and the fire near the schools has also been contained by the Fire and Rescue Department,” said Ab Rahim when contacted this evening.

Earlier, the Johor Education Department was awaiting the DoE’s recommendations before making a decision to reopen or close the two affected schools, one primary and another a secondary school.

SMK Tanjung Adang, that has 245 students, is located next to the site of the forest fire while SK Tanjung Adang, with 148 students, is located about 200m away.

Earlier, Ab Rahim said the authorities will initiate precautionary measures for the two schools if both reopen tomorrow.

These include requiring all students to wear face masks and keeping students with asthma and other breathing problems at home until further notice.