IRB seeks RM10.3m in unpaid income taxes from Najib’s daughter

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s daughter, Nooryana Najwa has been sued by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to pay RM10.3 million in unpaid income taxes from 2011 to 2017.

The Malaysian government as the plaintiff filed a writ of summons and statement of claim through the IRB on July 24 at the Shah Alam High Court in Selangor, naming Nooryana Najwa, 31, as the defendant.

According to the statement of claim, the Malaysian Government alleges that Nooryana Najwa had failed to submit the Individual Income Tax Return Forms to the IRB, under Section 77 of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the years of assessment 2011 to 2017.

The Government of Malaysia said that an assessment under subsection 90 (3) of the Tax Act including penalties had been raised through Notices of Assessment dated March 15, 2019.

The Malaysian government claimed that because Nooryana Najwa failed to pay the income tax amount from 2011 to 2017 within 30 days from the date of filing of the Notice of Assessment stipulated under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967, a 10 per cent tax increase was imposed.

The plaintiff said the defendant failed to settle the entire income tax amount along with the 10 per cent increase within the 60 days stipulated under Section 103, adding that a further five percent tax increase was imposed on the defendant.

The Malaysian government claims that to date, the defendant had still failed to pay the amount of income tax owed including the increases, worth a total of RM10,335,292.36.

The amounts are RM2,807,452.42 (2011), RM30,738.28 (2012), RM6,943,811.07 (2013), RM313,967.02 (2014), RM56,048.65 (2015), RM158,922.46 (2016) and RM24,352.46 (2017) ).

The Malaysian government is seeking from the defendant a sum of RM10,335,292.36, interest on the sum of RM10,335,292.36 at a rate of five per cent per annum from the date of judgment to the date of realisation, costs, and other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

Case management has been set through an online “e-review” on September 12 before Senior Assistant Registrar of the Shah Alam High Court, S.S. Malini Anne, meaning the parties involved in handling the case need not be physically present in court.

On June 25, the Malaysian government through the IRB filed a lawsuit against Najib, 66, demanding that he pay RM1.69 billion in income taxes for the years 2011 to 2017 and on July 24, Mohd Nazifuddin, 36, was also sued by the IRB for not paying RM37.6 million in income taxes from 2011 to 2017.

On July 24, the IRB also filed a lawsuit against former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, demanding that he pay RM57.17 million in unpaid income taxes from 2012 to 2017.

All three cases were filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court. — Bernama