Amid rumours of Cabinet reshuffle, Waytha says ready for anything

National Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister, P. Waytha Moorthy, speaks to reporters at Kompleks Perdana Putra in Putrajaya April 24, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office P. Waytha Moorthy said today he is prepared for any situation, amid rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle.

Berita Harian reported him as saying any issues concerning a potential reshuffle was up to the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“We must be prepared for all circumstances, and it is up to the Prime Minister,” Waytha said during the Colour of Unity’s children colouring programme in Melaka yesterday, adding he was unable to comment on the matter.

Waytha’s remarks come amid speculation that Dr Mahathir will reshuffle at least three portfolios, as well as the ministers involved.

These are said to include the National Unity and Integration portfolio currently held by Waytha, the Rural Development held by Datuk Seri Rina Harun, and the Education portfolio under Maszlee Malik.

On Thursday, the prime minister confirmed no Cabinet reshuffle would take place in the nearest future despite the speculation, and said discussions only involved the exchange of portfolios among the ministers.