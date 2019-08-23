Where are your principles of accountability? Umno asks DAP as Perak exco charged with rape refuses to go on leave

Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong walks to the Sessions Court in Ipoh where he is expected to be charged with rape on August 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 23 — DAP should explain why its Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong has refused to go on leave despite being charged with raping his Indonesian maid, Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said today.

Saarani said that he was shocked by Yong’s decision despite Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu telling him to take a leave of absence from all his official duties as the state executive committee chairman.

“Yong’s statement is not only an act of backlash against the mentri besar, but also against the rule of law principle.

“Perak Umno liaison committee supports the mentri besar’s recommendation that Yong should leave take leave from his exco post to ensure that the legal process is respected while preserving the dignity and image of the state government,” he said in a statement.

Earlier today, Ahmad Faisal told Yong to take a break from all his official duties, including not participating in any meeting that requires decision making until his trial ends.

Ahmad Faizal also guaranteed that the legal process will not affect the administration of the state government.

“So far there has been no need for any drastic reshuffle and all existing exco line-ups are able to take on the responsibility of running the administration together,” he said.

Earlier today, Yong, 49, was charged at the Sessions Court with raping an Indonesian woman formerly in his employ.

The Tronoh assemblyman pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code for rape, punishable with a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping on those found guilty.

Yong, who is the exco in charge of Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, was accused of committing the rape in an upper room at a house number 52 at Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7, between 8.15pm and 9.15pm.

Yong, however, insists that he will continue with his duties and added that there is no reason for him to go on leave as he has not been found guilty.

Saarani said Yong’s response also contradicts the values of integrity.

“This also proves that the action to insult and disregard the mentri besar has become a culture in the state administration line-up, which shocked the people with a series of plots to bring down the mentri besar lately.

“The recent development is merely the latest in a series of controversial episodes for the state government, which is so fragile that the people have become the victims of economic depression and political instability,” he said.

Saarani also urge all parties to respect the legal process to ensure that the trial will be conducted fairly and without any political intervention.