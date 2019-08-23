Safety first, says Loke of Go-Jek’s proposed debut in Malaysia

A Go-Jek driver rides his motorcycle through a business district street in Jakarta June 9, 2015. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 23 — The government is to place great emphasis on the issue of road safety with regard to the proposed e-hailing motorcycle service called Go-Jek, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

He also said that the report on the study and mechanism of the service will be submitted to the Cabinet within a month.

The government will also look into other issues including insurance and the cultural inconsistencies such as a male motorcyclist ferrying a woman passenger which many have raised, he told reporters after launching the Mutiara Pass here.

“The Cabinet has decided, in principle, to allow the service and we see that it has many benefits. Nevertheless, the safety issue must be viewed seriously and many safety features may be introduced for the service,” he said.

The Cabinet has given the green light to implement the service, subject to viability studies and legal provisions.

Loke also said that the proposed Kulim International Airport (KXP) project is still at the discussion stage and no final decision has been made yet.

He said the proposed project is a private-sector initiative and the cost is also borne by the private sector.

“Right now, the discussion is at the early stage, involving the officers at the state-level and ministry,” he said, adding that the Kedah government has set up a company to handle the project.

Last March, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali announced that the government has approved seven high-impact projects and programmes in Kedah to the tune of over RM3.6 billion, including the KXP which involves an investment of RM1.6 billion.

The Penang government responded by saying that the close proximity of the KXP to the state will have a negative impact on its economy and international airport. — Bernama