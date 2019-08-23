Perak exco Paul Yong claims trial to raping Indonesian (VIDEO)

Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong walks to the Sessions Court in Ipoh where he is expected to be charged with rape on August 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 23 — DAP state lawmaker Paul Yong was today charged at the Sessions Court with raping an Indonesian woman formerly in his employ.

The Tronoh assemblyman pled not guilty to the charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code for rape, punishable with a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping on those found guilty.

The state executive councillor in charge of Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, was accused of committing the rape at a house in Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7, between 8.15pm to 9.15pm.

The grey-suited Yong wore a grim expression when he arrived at the court at 9am, accompanied by Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam and was greeted by a small group of supporters who chant his name outside the courthouse.

Yong’s defence team includes Ramkarpal Singh who is the Bukit Gelugor MP, RSN Rayar who is the Jelutong MP, Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng and lawyer Farhan Sapian.

The prosecution team from the Attorney General’s Chambers were Azhar Mokthar, Ainul Wardah Shahidan, and Naidatul Athirah Azman.

MORE TO COME