No decision from DAP on Perak exco Paul Yong, following rape charge

Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong walks to the Sessions Court in Ipoh where he is expected to be charged with rape on August 23, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 23 —The fate of DAP lawmaker Paul Yong, who today was charged with raping his Indonesian maid, within the party is still unknown as Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming remains mum on the matter.

Nga said he has “no comment” when asked by reporters if the party will take any action on Yong when met at the Ipoh Police District office last night.

“No comment,” he said, during a press conference, where he accompanied the State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, who lodged a police report after getting a new evidence on Yong’s case.

Nga previously said that appropriate action will be taken on Yong depending on the outcome of the investigation by the authorities.

Yesterday evening, police, who had completed the investigation, confirmed that they had received orders from the Attorney General’s Chamber and charged Yong at the Session Court here today with raping his former maid, a 23-year-old Indonesian.

The Tronoh assemblyman pled not guilty to the charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code for rape, punishable with a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping on those found guilty.

Yong, who is the exco in charge of Perak housing, local government, public transport, non-Islamic affairs and new villages, was accused of committing the rape in an upper room at a house numbered 52 at Desa Meru 2, Meru Desa Park, Meru Raya here on July 7, between 8.15pm to 9.15pm.

Yesterday, Ngeh filed a police report as he claimed that he received information that the person who took the Indonesian maid to make a police report on the alleged rape was believed to have received RM100,000 and was threatened with a pistol to not expose the secret.

He claims that there is a conspiracy behind Yong’s rape accusations.