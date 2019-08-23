DPM: National Tourism Policy 2020-2030 to be implemented next year

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the policy now being drafted by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry would serve as a guideline in planning the development of the tourism sector to optimise its potential as one of the key economic drivers of the country. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — The National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030 to determine the strategic direction of the country’s tourism will be implemented next year, said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the policy now being drafted by the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry would serve as a guideline in planning the development of the tourism sector to optimise its potential as one of the key economic drivers of the country.

Malaysia recorded a 6.8 per cent growth in tourism revenue to RM41.69 billion for the first six months of the year.

“2020 is set to be Visit Malaysia Year (VM2020) which aims to see the arrival of 30 million international tourists with RM100 billion worth of tourism revenue. To boost this campaign, the government has launched the Malaysian Tourism Promotion Fund (GAMELAN) aid to industry players,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Wan Azizah said a special tourism fund of RM5 million would be used to assist the private sector involved in domestic and international tourism, in promotion and marketing programmes.

Calling on Malaysians to prioritise cleanliness and to love public property, Dr Wan Azizah said in order to ensure the success of VM2020, the hospitality and friendliness of Malaysians should be emphasised at all times.

“As the VM2020 campaign is a national agenda, it is the duty of everyone including ministries, state governments, departments, government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), the private sector and the general public to ensure the success of this campaign,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah said the National Cultural Policy (DKN) was also being formulated as a reference and source of authority in relation to the country’s artistic, cultural and heritage direction and was expected to be launched later this year.

“The cultural sector generated revenue of RM529.8 million in 2018 through the sale of craft products, arts and culture services and heritage attractions rich in artistic and cultural values,” she said. — Bernama