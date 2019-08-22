Sarawak reshuffles Cabinet, Uggah named second finance minister

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has been named second minister of finance in the reshuffle. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 22 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg has today announced a reshuffle of the state Cabinet, with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah named second minister of finance.

Uggah takes over from Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh, and also retains the post of agriculture, native land and regional development minister.

Wong stepped down as a member of the Cabinet on August 15.

Another deputy chief minister, Tan Sri Dr James Masing, was named the minister of the newly-created Infrastructure and ports development portfolio — previously known as infrastructure, development and transportation.

His assistant was named as Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The third deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan retained his post as the second minister of urban development and resources.

He is also the minister of international trade and industry, industrial terminal and entrepreneur development.

In addition, former assistant minister of tourism, arts and culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin has now been promoted as the new post of transport minister, assisted by Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

Abang Johari retains the finance and economic planning and urban development and resources portfolios.

The chief minister said all the ministers and assistant ministers will be sworn in before Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at a date to be fixed by Astana Negri.