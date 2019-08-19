State rep moots special task force to look into squatter issues in Johor

Perling assemblyman Cheo Yee How (far right) explains his views to Kampung Bakar Batu Perling villagers a day after a senior citizen’s home was levelled by contractors in July 25. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 19 — A DAP state lawmaker has suggested that the Johor government establish a special task force to look into the issue of land eviction involving squatters in the state.

Perling assemblyman Cheo Yee How said the Johor Baru district, which is partly within his constituency, has many unresolved squatter problems and the state government needs to address the issue.

“The proposal for the state government to set up a special task force to tackle squatter issues is an important issue at this time.

“The Johor Baru district is one of the most populated areas and the government needs to be prepared to deal with any concerns regarding the various claims made against the people,” said Cheo.

The two-term assemblyman said that as an elected representative, he did not want to see kampung residents’ fate not being defended in the event that something goes wrong or cannot be resolved consistently.

“I urge the government to immediately establish a special task force by inviting agencies and departments to join, as a service to the people,” said Cheo during a dialogue session at an explanation programme on the fate of Kampung Bakar Batu Perling residents today.

Cheo said the establishment of the special task force, apart from solving residents’ woes, was also aimed at creating a ‘win-win’ situation between the developers and squatters.

He added that the matter will be proposed to the state government for implementation within a suitable timeframe.

Meanwhile, Johor Housing, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad agreed that the squatter issue in the state would persist if not addressed properly.

“We have submitted a proposal for a special task force before, but later, when I checked with the district officer, there was no ‘master plan’.

“My view is that we must have this special task force for us to look at how long it takes to solve this squatter problem,” he said when contacted.

Dzulkefly said that the government needs to take a holistic approach to the issue so that problems such as new squatter settlements can be resolved by the special task force.

Recently, it was reported by Malay Mail that Dzulkefly, representing the state government, had managed to halt the issue of home demolitions involving six villages in Johor Baru after successful negotiations with the developers.

The six villages are Kampung Teluk Serdang, Kampung Teluk Serdang Baru, Kampung Sungai Perling, Kampung Sungai Perling Baru, Kampung Bakar Batu Perling and Kampung Tuah Jaya, which are all located in Johor Baru.

Previously, contractors Nodedua Sdn Bhd, hired by developers, had demolished several homes in the six villages.

The issue became heated after the contractors were alleged to have accidentally demolished a senior citizen’s home in Kampung Bakar Batu Perling that was not vacated or scheduled to be demolished on July 25.

Most of the homes had been voluntarily left vacant after residents had given them up to the developer for cash and a rent-to-own flat.

Dzulkefly, who is also the Kota Iskandar assemblyman, said additionally the committee is working to allocate the population of the six villages, or about 800 families, units in affordable housing schemes located within the planning approval plan that has been applied for by Nodedua and approved by the Johor Baru City Council and Iskandar Puteri City Council in 2017.

“We will ensure that a ‘win-win’ situation is achieved between the developers and residents which will be decided in a later discussion.