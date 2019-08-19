Dzulkefly: Former Health Ministry deputy Dr Jeyaindran’s death a huge loss

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad has described the death today of retired deputy director-general of health Datuk Seri Dr S. Jeyaindran as a huge loss to the nation’s health sector.

He said Dr Jeyaindran had been a person who cared a great deal for the welfare of employees and had expressed his views to ensure that the country’s health care system continues to progress.

“In my interactions with the staff who have served with Dr Jeyaindran, I found out that he was firm at the workplace but was a very approachable person and always appreciated the views of every employee regardless of grade and position.

“He was also one of the leaders who worked to establish closer cooperation between the public and private sectors and other stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Dr Jeyaindran died of a heart attack early today. He was 64.

Dr Jeyaindran’s wife Datin Seri Sunita Rajakumar, 51, said her husband had a heart attack at about 1am at their home in Jalan Maktab here.

“While waiting for the ambulance, I tried to resuscitate him by performing CPR but to no avail. He was unconscious and was taken in an ambulance to HKL where he was pronounced dead,” she said.

Dr Jeyaindran retired on May 31 last year after 38 years of service with the Ministry of Health, including, among others, as the deputy director-general of health (medical) and senior consultant physician at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

Dzulkefly, on behalf of the entire staff of the Health Ministry, expressed sadness over Dr Jeyaindran’s passing and conveyed condolences to Sunita and the family.

“Of course, Dr Jeyaindran’s service and deeds to the ministry will not be forgotten. I will always remember his message to all staff of the ministry — ‘Always Facilitate, Don’t Frustrate’.

“A message that is so meaningful and always relevant in bringing change in the delivery of health services in general. Thank you Dr Jeya. You will always remain in our memory,” he said. — Bernama