Cops extend remand for man in fatal road rage incident which expires today

The remand of a 40-year-old man linked to the death of another road user has been extended for another five days. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― The remand order against a 40-year-old man linked to the death of another road user with whom he had earlier argued with over a minor accident which expires today, has been extended for another five days until Thursday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, in a statement, said the suspect’s wife, 36, however, was released on police bail.

In the 1.40pm incident on August 10, Syed Muhammad Danial Syed Syakir, 29, was killed following a misunderstanding in a minor accident at KM239 of the North-South Expressway south-bound, near the Bandar Baru Bangi intersection.

As a result of the accident, police detained the man and his wife to facilitate the investigations and both were remanded for seven days from August 11.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for intentional homicide. ― Bernama