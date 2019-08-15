Negri police chief: No request for second autopsy from Ireland, police officers from France satisfied with KL pathologist

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop briefs a press conference on Nora Anne Quoirin’s autopsy results in Seremban August 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 15 — Police today clarified that Ireland did not make a request for a second post-mortem to be conducted on Nora Anne Quoirin,15 who was found dead in the jungle area near The Dusun resort where she disappeared from on August 4.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop said a police officer from France who observed the post-mortem session also said he was satisfied with the senior pathologist from Hospital Kuala Lumpur, who conducted the medical examination.

“There is no request from Ireland to do a second post-mortem.

“In fact, the liaison police officer from France was ‘very’ satisfied with the pathologist’s work,” he told Malay Mail this evening.

Nora’s parents, Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin are an Irish-French couple.

Nora, her father and siblings arrived in Malaysia from London and was joined by her mother from Singapore before they journeyed together to The Dusun resort on August 4 for a two-week holiday.

The following morning, Nora was found to be missing and a window on the ground floor of the guesthouse they were staying in was left open.

Police officers from England, France and Ireland arrived to assist Malaysian police with investigations several days later but were not involved in the search and rescue operations.

said Nora’s case is still classified as a missing person for now with police also opening an additional sudden death report. — Bernama pic

Earlier after the announcement by police related to Nora’s cause of death, a foreign media report said Ireland wants to conduct a second autopsy, quoting a source.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Nora’s case is still classified as a missing person for now with police also opening an additional sudden death report (SDR).

“Case is still a missing person and investigations are still ongoing.

“We opened a SDR for inquest reasons, if there is a plan for one later,” he explained.

He also said investigation papers will be forwarded to the Attorney General for further instructions.

“We will forward investigation papers to the Attorney General to get their view and decision on the case,” he added.

Mohamad had earlier this afternoon while revealing the post-mortem results said Nora suffered intestinal bleeding due to stress and having gone without food for days.

He said there were no signs of injuries or violence on her body and concluded that she likely died around two to three days, not more than four days before she was found.

When asked if the cause of death concluded from the autopsy was starvation, Mohamad confirmed this saying: “Yes she starved.”

He also said, Quoirins can claim Nora’s body at any time but said they have yet to make preparations.

