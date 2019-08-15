Family of Singaporean kayaker arrives at Kemaman Hospital to identify body

A photo from Instagram of Louis Pang (centre) with his family. Pang, the son of Puah Geok Tin (second right), a woman reported missing while paddling in the waters of Endau, in Mersing. — Bernama pic

KEMAMAN, Aug 15 — Some 15 family members of a Singapore woman who went missing while kayaking in Endau waters here on August 8 arrived at the Kemaman Hospital Forensic Unit last night.

The family members of Puah Geok Tin, 57, came in four Singapore-registered cars at 11.45pm, escorted by a police car and a Singapore High Commission vehicle.

They were in a sombre mood and seen hugging each other.

Journalists were not allowed to interview them and were also barred from taking photographs or video.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Mersing Zone chief Maritime Commander Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said the body of a woman was found floating at sea about five nautical miles east of Kuala Kemaman by local fishermen at 12.50pm yesterday.

“The body arrived at the Kemaman Zone MMEA at 4.30pm and was sent to Hospital Kemaman for post-mortem and identification by the family,” he told reporters at the forward base set up at the Penyabong jetty, Endau.

It is learnt that the post-mortem will be conducted today.

Last Thursday, Singaporeans Tan Eng Soon (male), 62, and Puah went missing at about 5.40pm after they got separated from a group of 13 friends while kayaking between Pulau Sri Buat, Pahang and Pulau Mertang, Mersing. — Bernama