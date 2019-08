The police were informed of an object resembling an old mortar bomb in the compound of a house in Segambut at 10am and a bomb disposal unit arrived at the house at 11.40am. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — An object resembling an old mortar bomb was found in the compound of a house in Kampung Segambut Bahagia, Segambut, here today.

Sentul District Police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah said the police were informed of the find at 10am and a bomb disposal unit arrived at the house at 11.40am.

The bomb was removed to a location about 100 metres away from the residential area and denoted,” he said when contacted. — Bernama