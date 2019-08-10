PM and wife extend Aidiladha greetings through YouTube (VIDEO)

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali wave after arriving at Kuching International Airport July 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today extended Aidiladha greetings to all Malaysian Muslims.

“Assalamualaikum Warramatullahi Wabarakatuh. My wife and I would like to wish all Muslims Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha, and we hope everyone is happy with this festival of sacrifice as we observe the prescribed rituals according to the teachings of Islam,” he said in his greetings via a 42-second video clip uploaded on YouTube today.

Malaysian Muslims celebrate Aidiladha tomorrow (August 11). — Bernama