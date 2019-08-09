Selangor MB denies administration in turmoil

Amirudin dismissed claims of attempts to oust Speaker Ng Suee Lim. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, August 9 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari has denied a news portal’s report yesterday that the state administration is in turmoil and his leadership is under threat.

He said it was baseless of the report to suggest that cracks had appeared within the state government following his alleged failure to table amendments to a state enactment on unilateral religious conversion of minors.

"It is inaccurate reporting which does not reflect the actual situation because until today the Selangor administration remains united. In fact, I still chaired the exco and Selangor Economic Action Council (MTES) meetings.

"There are certain matters which we (Selangor administration) have differences of opinion but there are many other issues on which we are in agreement. It does not prevent us from remaining united,” he told reporters after the MTES meeting here today.

Seen leaving the meeting were all the four non-Muslim exco members in Selangor — Datuk Teng Chang Khim, V. Ganabatirau, Ng Sze Han and Hee Loy Sian.

These four exco members had earlier had an audience with the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, at Istana Bukit Kayangan here for about two hours beginning at 11am.

Asked on the proposed amendments on religious conversions, Amirudin said there were many more processes to be fulfilled and the state government would study the matter further before tabling it at the next State Legislative Assembly sitting.

Amirudin also dismissed the news portal’s claim that there were attempts to oust Speaker Ng Suee Lim following his alleged reluctance to allow the motion on the amendments to be tabled.

Meanwhile, Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) today pledged its full support for Amirudin to continue as the Mentri Besar and state PH chairman.

Selangor PH secretary Borhan Aman Shah said the coalition also strongly denied rumours that there were attempts to remove Ng as the Selangor Speaker.

"Our support and confidence are also directed towards the administration led by him (Amirudin) and his ability to lead Selangor to a higher level of progress for the benefit of the people in the state,” he said when reading out a statement endorsed by all four PH parties in Selangor after a meeting at the Menteri Besar’s official residence here today.

Among those who attended the meeting were Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim, Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari and Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo.

Borhan said the meeting did not touch on any issue regarding amendments to state enactments. — Bernama