Investigation papers on Perak exco’s alleged rape returned to police for second time

Perak executive councillor Paul Yong speaks to reporters at his office at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh July 12, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 9 — The investigation papers on an alleged rape case involving Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong have been returned to the cops for the second time, Perak police have announced today.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said the state public prosecutor director returned the investigation papers to the police as they still need more details to complete the investigation.

“There are a few statements that we have to take, therefore the public prosecutor has returned the investigation paper to us,” he told reporters after witnessing the appointment and handing over of duty of the Ipoh Police District Chief at the Senior Police Officer’s Mess here.

When asked what are the statements that need to be recorded, Razarudin said that the police cannot reveal the exact details.

“We will try to complete the investigation within the next two days,” he added.

He also again stressed that the police are conducting a fair and honest investigation on both sides.

It was believed that previously the public prosecutor returned the investigation papers due to the absence of medical and forensic reports.

On Wednesday, Razarudin said that they will include the medical and forensic reports, which they received on Monday, in the investigation papers, and will send them on the same day to the public prosecutor, which he then said will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Tronoh assemblyman Yong was accused of raping his 23-year-old Indonesian domestic worker at his house in Meru in a police report filed on July 8.

The police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Medical examinations were performed on both Yong and the Indonesian as part of the investigation.

The Indonesian worker is now in a “safe house” in Malaysia under the care of the Indonesian embassy.

The case has been classified under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape.