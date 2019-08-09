Four suspects, including brother, held over Ipoh teen’s death

A post-mortem at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital revealed the death was due to blunt force trauma to the head, legs and arms. — Screengrab from Google Street View

IPOH, Aug 9 — The police have detained four men to assist in the investigation into the death of a teenager at Taman Silibin Ria here on Saturday.

Perak CID chief SAC Anuar Othman said the suspects, aged between 30 and 40, comprising the brother and relatives of the victim, were arrested in Silibin on the same day.

“They are being remanded for seven days until tomorrow to facilitate the investigations,” he told reporters here.

The victim, KK Selvaraja, 18, who was believed to have been beaten, had died when receiving treatment at a private hospital at 5.55am.

The victim’s brother was reportedly saying that Selvaraja went out to buy food at 11am before returning home at 2am and later complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath at 4am.

It is understood that the victim and his brother had been living with their uncle after their parents passed away.

A post-mortem at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital revealed the death was due to blunt force trauma to the head, legs and arms.

Earlier, Perak Police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain witnessed the handing over of duties ceremony involving Anuar, who was Perak CID deputy chief and SAC Yahya Abd Rahman, who has retired.

Razarudin also witnessed the handing over of duties of Ipoh Police chief.

Ipoh Police chief SAC Mohd Ali Tamby has been promoted to be special operations chief of staff in the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) while deputy police chief Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdullah has been appointed acting police chief. — Bernama