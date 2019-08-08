Voters watching your priorities for GE15, Country Heights founder warns Pakatan

Country Heights founder Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew says Pakatan Harapan stands to be a one-term government if it doesn’t get its priorities right. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) stands to be a one-term government if it doesn’t get its priorities right, tycoon Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew said amid divisions in the coalition over khat.

The founder of public-listed property developer Country Heights Holdings Bhd said the introduction of non-examination Arabic calligraphy lessons in vernacular schools is good for promoting art and culture, but of low priority compared to fixing the country’s financial bleed.

“I would like to advise [sic] the PH politicians to instead pay attention to issues such as 'Malu Apa Bossku' and The X-Rated video,” he wrote on his blog yesterday.

The “Malu Apa Bossku” slogan has been appropriated by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who appears to be enjoying a resurgence in popularity among disgruntled youths while the “X-rated video” is likely a reference to the sex scandal allegation rocking PKR, specifically its deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali who is also economic affairs minister.

“These are big ISLAMIC value related issues that should be focused on. The people have all come together for one reason which is to save this country from the brink of bankruptcy and from a rule of kleptocracy government,” Lee wrote.

He welcomed the inclusion of khat to the national education syllabus, but said it would be better if classes were optional rather than compulsory, believing that “something which is already good does not need a compulsory and regulated approach”.

“So please really discuss whether is the learning Jawi a priority at this point of time?” he asked.

The businessman known to be a close friend of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reminded PH that it won last year’s general elections because Malaysians trusted it would repair the economy, clean up the country’s reputation tarnished by the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal and make them proud to fly the Jalur Gemilang again.

“Sad to see after a year PH is cracking and breaking because it seems that now the party flag is more important than the country flag. It seems they prefer to fly their party flags first and the Jalur Gemilang second!” he added.

He reminded the four-party PH that it is now the government and is obligated to spend taxpayers’ money prudently and not waste time on intra- or inter-party quarrels.

“Their in-fighting have given chance and hope to BN especially UMNO that they may regain back the power. A BN government which PH described as a Kleptocracy government might make a come back!!!” Lee wrote.