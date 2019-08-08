Non-Muslim excos meet Selangor Sultan amid unilateral conversion row in state

According to a report, Datuk Teng Chang Khim is among Selangor’s non-Muslim executive councillors who met Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah over the unilateral conversion row in the state. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Selangor’s non-Muslim executive councillors secured an audience with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today, Bernama reported.

The national news agency said Datuk Teng Chang Khim, V. Ganabatirau, Hee Loy Sian and Ng Sze Han were believed to have met the sultan over the mentri besar’s alleged push to introduce unilateral conversion of minors in Selangor.

Ganabatirau confirmed the meeting but declined to reveal what was discussed.

Rumours of the alleged bid stem from the premature end of the last Selangor state assembly sitting last month, which had then been thought to be over purported vote of no confidence against Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

However, it has since emerged that Amirudin allegedly sought to introduce an amendment to a state enactment that would have removed the requirement for both parents’ consent to convert a minor to Islam.

Earlier today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng reiterated his party’s rejection of the unilateral conversion of minors to Islam and pledged his party’s support to Selangor Speaker Ng Sue Lim who is from DAP.

Ng is suspected of bringing the assembly proceedings to an early end in order to prevent the tabling of the amendment.

The alleged Selangor proposal for unilateral conversion would contravene the Federal Court ruling in the case of Hindu mother M. Indira Gandhi that clarified the wording of the Federal Constitution on the topic.