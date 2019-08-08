Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrives for two-day official visit to Malaysia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo are greeted by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and his wife Normah Alwi after touching down at KLIA in Sepang August 8, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Aug 8 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived here today for a two-day official visit to Malaysia.

The special aircraft ferrying the president, popularly known as Jokowi, and his wife Iriana Joko Widodo, flew in from Bali and landed at the KL International Airport (KLIA) at 7.50pm.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu welcomed Jokowi at the Bunga Raya Complex. Also present was the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia, Rusdi Kirana.

Jokowi and his wife were in maroon traditional Balinese attire.

This is the first official visit abroad by Jokowi after having been re-elected for the second term in the presidential election on April 17.

The visit is expected to strengthen the existing strong bilateral relations between Malaysia and Indonesia.

An official welcoming ceremony will be held tomorrow morning at the Perdana Square in Putrajaya, after which Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will have a meeting with Jokowi to discuss bilateral issues and cooperation, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. — Bernama