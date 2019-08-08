DAP repeats rejection of unilateral conversion of minors, backs Selangor Speaker

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng was quoted as saying that the conversion of a minor requires the consent of both parents. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 ― DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng reiterated his party’s stand that the religious conversion of minors required both parents’ consent.

Amid a brewing controversy over the issue in Selangor, Lim also vowed to defend state Speaker Ng Suee Lim who was criticised for blocking a state Bill that allegedly sought to amend an enactment and allow unilateral conversions.

“Our stand is very clear. We adhere to the Federal Constitution and the Federal Court's ruling where the conversion of a minor must be agreed to by both parents,” Lim was quoted saying in Malaysiakini.

“We must respect the protection given (to the minors as enshrined in) the Federal Constitution,” he added.

News emerged yesterday that Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari would meet state Pakatan Harapan leaders today over the proposed amendment that has caused disagreement within the pact.

It is understood that the Selangor MB had wanted to push through an amendment to state laws that would remove the requirement for both parents’ consent to convert a minor to Islam and reduce this to either that of the father or mother.

When asked whether Ng’s action would lead to repercussions, Lim insisted that the party would stand by the former to remain as the Selangor Speaker.

“There is no such speculation,” Lim was quoted saying in Malaysiakini.

“Definitely we will defend our Speaker in Selangor. There is no problem at all.”

The alleged Selangor proposal for unilateral conversion would contravene the Federal Court ruling in the case of Hindu mother M. Indira Gandhi that clarified the wording of the Federal Constitution on the topic.