Are ‘quarrelling’ Pakatan leaders vying for Sarawak support in eighth PM? CM asks

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (foreground) is welcomed by a large crowd on arrival at Long Lama, about 120km from Miri, August 8, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Chief Minister’s Office.

MIRI, Aug 8 — The frequent visits made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to Sarawak in recent days could easily be interpreted as an attempt to fish for support for the next prime minister, Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg suggested today.

The chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state ruling coalition, noted the open feud within PH over Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s successor.

“In Kuala Lumpur, they quarrel all the time. They come to Sarawak, possibly they want to get our support over who should be the eighth prime minister,” he said at the opening of the RM67.1 million Pehin Seri Adenan Satem Bridge at Long Lama, about 120km here.

Among those who had paid courtesy call to Abang Johari recently were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Council of Eminent Persons chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Mohd Yusof.

He said there were other PH federal ministers who came to Sarawak, but did not visit him.

Abang Johari said the infighting in PH over the choice of prime minister is bad for the Malaysian economy.

“The Malaysian economy is going in circle. We don’t even know which direction it is heading to. It is not going to east nor to the west; not to the south, neither is it going to the north.

“Now, you ask the foreigners about the direction of the Malaysian economy, and I am sure they are also clueless,” said Abang Johari, who is also the state finance minister and economic planning minister.

He then compared the state of the Malaysian economy to Sarawak’s, which he claimed to be in a more stable position.

“We in Sarawak know which direction we are going to. As such, we are not going to get lost as long as the state is ruled by GPS,” he said.

He urged Sarawakians to remain with GPS whose local leaders knew what was needed and wanted.

He believes Sarawak will be the most developed state in Malaysia by 2030 due to GPS’ clear directions.

The state is due for elections in 2021.

He advised Sarawakians not to quarrel over petty issues, pointing to peninsular Malaysians as an example that should not be followed.

“On the other side, they even quarrel over chopsticks. If a Malay is seen using chopstick in public, the other Malays will condemn him,” he said.