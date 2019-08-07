Sabah CM says UMS chairman quit because state wasn’t consulted on appointment of VC

Shafie said he will propose several candidates as the new UMS chairman and hopes Putrajaya will consider the state’s suggestions. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — Datuk KY Mustafa has resigned as chairman of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) effective August 1, amid controversy over the appointment of its vice-chancellor.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said Mustafa disclosed his reason for resigning before sending in his letter.

“He was not happy that there was no consultation. He did inform me before and discussed. I did my level best to convince him not to, but he had decided.

“He felt that the process of the appointment was not done appropriately, without any consultation with the state, even though I am aware that is the right of the Education Ministry,” Shafie told reporters at the state assembly building today.

He called Mustafa’s resignation a loss for UMS as the former state secretary was more than qualified for the post, with a thorough background in the civil service.

Mustafa was appointed as chairman of the UMS board of directors last November for a three-year term.

Shafie said he will propose several candidates as the new UMS chairman and hopes Putrajaya will consider the state’s suggestions.

Last month, the Education Ministry announced Professor Taufiq Yap Yun Hin as the new UMS vice-chancellor replacing Prof Datuk Kamarudin Mudin whose term was shortened by a year.

Yap’s appointment is from July 30, 2019 until July 29, 2022.

Shafie previously said the Education Ministry did not consult either the state government or Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, who is UMS Chancellor.

Shafie said that while he had nothing personal against Yap, the state had proposed several people for the post, all of whom he said had the qualifications and extensive experience to helm the post.

“Even though he is a Sabahan, to me, it’s not so much about where he is from, his race or religion, but it’s about the delivery system. I know that the ministry has its own considerations and decision-making factors but we do, too. In the end, the decision is their right,” he said.

When asked, Shafie said he spoke to Education Minister Maszlee Malik on the matter.

“I spoke to him, at the palace, I told him you should have consulted me, that’s all. I know it’s his right but consultation must be done. The Education Ministry is an important sector, and the very reason why we have set up our own state Education Ministry for the first time in history,” he said.

Shafie also said that the Sabah government would have liked to be involved in discussion about the departure levy to be imposed on all travellers leaving the country.

“That’s another example of something that needed discussion with the state as well. For the sake of the sector, which is important to us as it is a major contributor to the state and the country.

“We don’t want to dampen it by imposing certain obstacles, levies that is too much to the extent that you kill the industry, it’s not good.

“Though it’s not our authority, but at least get some input from us, to ensure we can blend it together and we make the right decision,” he said.