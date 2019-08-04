Cops: Suspects in slashing of Umno leader not known

The police have obtained the statements of seven witnesses on the slashing case involving the Kelantan Umno Veterans deputy chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Abdullah. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Aug 4 — The police have obtained the statements of seven witnesses on the slashing case involving the Kelantan Umno Veterans deputy chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Abdullah.

Kota Baru district police chief ACP Abdul Rahim Daud said, however, the identities of the suspects could not be ascertained as there was no closed circuit television recordings at the scene of the incident.

He said that a statement had also been taken from the victim but had not been able to obtain any information on the attack.

‘’The police will conduct a comprehensive investigation and the latest development on the case will be obtained soon,’’ he told a media conference here today.

In the same development, Abdul Rahim said that the police would also conduct an investigation on the allegation of the victim’s son Datuk Shahrul Nasrun who said that the attack could be over the issue of drugs.

Prior to this, newspapers reported that Shahrul Nasrun did not rule out the possibility that the motive of the attack on his father had links with drugs.

In the incident at 7.30pm on Sunday, Kamaruddin was seriously injured after being hacked on the head and ribs by two men on a motorcycle in front of a coffee shop in Jalan Tengku Chik here. — Bernama