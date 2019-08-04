Communications and multimedia minister: Tech advancements path to greater achievements

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019 at Dataran Pahlawan in Melaka August 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Aug 4 — Technological advancements must be embraced as an opportunity to pursue greater achievements not only on the local front but also internationally, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said.

He said through technological developments and a borderless digital world, the country is capable of becoming an economic giant, especially in this region as Malaysians are known to be multi-talented and proficient in many languages, besides being respectful of each other’s religious faiths and cultures.

“More so in this digital age where communication and the economy and the opportunities that follow are changing the way we live and interact globally.

“In this regard, we are definitely on track towards becoming a successful nation and be seen as a respected role model of a developing economy,” he said here last night.

He said this in his speech at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) campaign by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at Dataran Pahlawan here last night.

Gobind stressed that technological advancements can bring about many benefits to society if they are used wisely.

“Social media applications such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the likes are widely used in all levels of society, and they bring about positive effects to users, but once they are applied irresponsibly and for the wrong reasons, it can cause harm,” he said.

He said social media can be a double-edged sword, and the fact that it can be shared by millions across a borderless cyberworld in the blink of an eye meant it could also be misused to spread fake news.

“It can be used to poison the minds of the people to the extent that we cannot differentiate between truth and lie anymore, and if this is not curbed, it can cause much harm to a peaceful society and the country,” he said.

“In this regard, I urge all parties to be careful when sharing information or news on social media, and be responsible when making or sharing statements,” he said.

Gobind also urged all parties to verify the authenticity of news to curb the spread of fake news on social media and the Internet so as to safeguard and protect the country’s peace and to maintain public order. — Bernama