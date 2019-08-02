Time for maintenance audit of all PPRs, says DPM after Kampung Kerinchi lift fall

A man is taken to hospital after the incident. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Expressing shock over a lift accident today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has called for a comprehensive maintenance audit to be conducted at all People’s Housing Project (PPR).

She was commenting on the incident at the PPR Kampung Kerinchi here where a lift crashed to the ground floor, injuring eight people including a child.

“Shocked to hear about the lift incident at PPR Kampung Kerinchi flats. I hope they (the victims) will recover well,” she said on her official Twitter page.

She also expressed sympathy for the victims.

In the incident at about 2.30pm, the lift with eight people inside went crashing from the fifth floor to the ground. — Bernama