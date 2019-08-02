Road from Kuchai Lama to Putrajaya closed temporarily

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The road from Kuchai Lama towards Putrajaya will be closed temporarily starting August 5 to 10, to make way for beam raising works for the Kuchai Link 2 Project at Kuchai Lama Intersection.

Besraya (M) Sdn Bhd, concessionaire of the Sungai Besi Highway (Lebuhraya Besraya), in a statement today said that the road closure will take effect from 10pm to 5am, and traffic will be diverted to the traffic light intersection near Taman Sungai Besi.

“Traffic from Kampung Malaysia meanwhile, will use the Kuchai Lama traffic light intersection to the city centre due to the closure of the main road heading to the city centre,” the statement said.

Highway users are advised to follow all safety signage instructions and temporary directions to avoid confusion. — Bernama