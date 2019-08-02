Amirudin says yet to get PKR warning letter for sex video scandal

Selangor MB Amirudin Shari (pic) is among party leaders that would be contacted by the committee over the sex video scandal allegedly involving deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said today he has not received his warning letter from the PKR disciplinary committee.

He was among party leaders that PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said would be contacted by the committee over the sex video scandal allegedly involving deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The other was PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary and PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

“Not yet. It has not arrived. Up until now, not yet,” Amirudin said to reporters after attending the 10th University Scholars Leadership Symposium 2019, here.

On July 25, the PKR disciplinary board said it would issue warning letters to Farhash and Amirudin to seek their explanations over statements made about the sex videos.

The PKR disciplinary board said it received complaints regarding the conduct of several party members who allegedly issued statements attacking certain individuals.

Police previously arrested and remanded Farhash over the alleged distribution of the pornographic video.