Police deny arresting couple for distributing materials on Christianity in Klang

Police have denied arresting an elderly husband and wife suspected of distributing printed materials on Christianity at the Bukit Kuda health clinic in Klang yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, July 30 — Police have denied arresting an elderly husband and wife suspected of distributing printed materials on Christianity at the Bukit Kuda health clinic in Klang yesterday.

In a statement issued today, Klang Utara district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said they had only taken statements from the couple in their 70s, after receiving complaints from the public at 11am that the pair had been distributing the materials to people, including Muslims at the clinic.

In addition, social media reports last night had alleged that a female Christian missionary had been arrested by police for distributing materials at the clinic.

Nurulhuda said investigations had found that the couple who were Christians did not know that it was an offence to distribute such religious materials to Muslims, and they told police that they had conducted the distribution as an act of thanksgiving because the wife had been healed of an illness.

They told police that they did not share the materials with an individual if that person did not wish to receive it.

Nurulhuda also said that the couple was found to be acting in a personal capacity, adding that they had given their full cooperation to the police and had been warned not to repeat their actions. — Bernama