Cops raid Johor squatter area turned into drug den, arrest 82

Seri Alam police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said 71 local men, five local women, five Indonesian men and one Myanmar man were arrested in the six-hour raid that began at 6am. — iStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, July 30 — A squatter area in Kampung Melayu Pandan turned into a drug den and distribution centre for addicts was raided by police who detained 82 individuals in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Icebreaker’ here today.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said 71 local men, five local women, five Indonesian men and one Myanmar man were arrested in the six-hour raid that began at 6am.

“All the detainees, aged 22 to 55 years, were investigated for various drug-related offences including distribution, addiction and drug possession,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail said besides the detention of all the individuals, police also seized 69.53 grammes of heroin and 11.90 gm of syabu from them.

He said 35 personnel from various enforcement agencies were involved in the operation.

Ismail also urged the public to play their part in the war against drugs by supplying police with information on any drug-related activities. — Bernama