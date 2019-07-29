Case management of govt’s 1MDB forfeiture applications against Hasan Malek, Umno, Wanita MCA on Aug 29

The High Court here today set August 29 for case management of the government’s forfeiture applications against former Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Hasan Malek and three entities to recover monies linked to the 1MDB fund. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The High Court here today set August 29 for case management of the government’s forfeiture applications against former Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Hasan Malek and three entities to recover monies linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

The three entities are Pertubuhan Kebangsaan Melayu Bersatu (UMNO), Wanita MCA and Sabah Umno.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed the date after deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Mahadi Abdul Jumaat , informed the court that the affected respondents had filed their affidavits-in-reply last July 26.

“The prosecution had received the affidavits-in-reply from the respondents,” he said when the matter came up for mention today.

Lawyers Nurfazreen Hazrina Rahim, Low Hai Liang and Harcharanjit Singh, representing Umno, Wanita MCA and Sabah Umno, respectively, confirmed the matter.

The amount of money sought by the government for the forfeiture included RM 212,965,413.61 from Umno, Wanita MCA (RM 300,000.00), Sabah Umno (RM1,254,112.24) and Hasan Malek (RM100,000).

Mahadi also told the court that lawyer Muhammad Amin Othman, representing Hasan Malek, would file a second representation on the prosecution’s forfeiture application after his first representation was dismissed last July 26.

Muhammad Amin confirmed the matter.

Meanwhile, Mahadi, met by reporters after the court proceedings, said Aug 29 was also fixed for decision on Hasan’s representation;

Recently, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Latheefa Koya told a press conference that forfeiture applications were filed against 41 respondents to recover about RM270 million linked to 1MDB that were allegedly disbursed through the bank account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Bernama