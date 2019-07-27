About 400 illegals expected to take up Immigration Dept’s offer to return home voluntarily via special programme

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said there are currently 14 depots nationwide that can accommodate about 10,500 illegal immigrants. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Immigration Department expects about 300 to 400 illegal immigrants to take up the opportunity to return to their countries of origin through the Back for Good (B4G) programme, for a start.

The programme aims to reduce the number of illegal immigrants detained at Immigration depots across the country.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said there are currently 14 depots nationwide that can accommodate about 10,500 illegal immigrants.

He said, however, the number of illegal immigrants detained at the depots could reach up to 11,000 and this could put them at risk.

“Among the risks are the spread of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis brought by them from their home countries,” he told Bernama.

Khairul Dzaimee said the B4G programme is being offered to illegal immigrants who are not yet caught but not to those who are detained at the depots.

“This is because the illegal immigrants in detention depots are serving their sentences and will be sent home to their respective home countries,” he said.

On July 18, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of the B4G programme from August 1 to December 31 to reduce the number of illegal immigrants in the country.

The illegal immigrants will only need to obtain complete identification documents from their respective embassies or High Commissions before handing them over to the immigration office for processing.

Also, they need to pay a compound fine of RM700 and show the flight tickets for them to return to their country of origin.