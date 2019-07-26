Pakatan leader raises query over Sarawak Independence Day

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, July 26 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Chong Chieng Jen has called on the state government to amend the Sarawak Independence Day gazette notification, saying the state government has clarified that July 22 is not the Independence Day of Sarawak.

He said there was confusion as to whether it is Sarawak Day or Sarawak Independence Day.

“The state legislative assembly legal advisor, Datuk Seri JC Fong, also came out with the statement that July 22 is not the Independence Day of Sarawak.

“But, somehow, the gazette notification terms this day as Sarawak Independence Day,” he told reporters here today after handing over a house to the family of a victim of the CityOne Megamall explosion, last December.

Chong, who is also the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said when it comes to the nation's history or state's history, one cannot just call the historic date by whatever name.

Meanwhile, on the handing over of the house, Chong said Tchee Foh Hin, whose son Kiam Jong was one of the three persons killed in the explosion at CityONE Megamall, was the breadwinner of the family.

“We found out that the house that Tchee and his family are staying is in very poor condition. So we returned to the state government to discuss and they agreed to give a piece of land.

“Apart from the MP's allocation and private donations, we came up with the money to build a house for Tchee and his family,” said Chong, who is also the Stampin MP. — Bernama