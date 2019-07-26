Not easy to rid PKR of Azmin, says Zuraida

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference in Ipoh July 26, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 26 — PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin today said those conspiring to take down Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will not find it easy to remove the party Number Two.

She noted that Azmin was elected as PKR deputy president — indicating that he has strong support among members.

“If there is really a plot to eliminate Azmin from the party, I don’t think it will be that easy.

“He is the deputy president of the party and was chosen by the members. You can’t remove him just like that,” Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister told reporters after her official visit to Ipoh City Council.

Similarly, she dismissed widespread speculation that Azmin was leaving PKR for another party.

“Rumours are rumours, until it really happens,” she said.

Malay daily Utusan Malaysia cited an unnamed source in an online report yesterday claiming Azmin would be jumping to Opposition party Gerakan.

Another rumour later claimed the economic affairs minister was crossing over to Pakatan Harapan ally, Bersatu.

The rumours intensified yesterday over public disagreements between Azmin and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, stemming from sex videos targeting the minister.

Azmin has consistently denied involvement in the sex videos that first emerged in May showing two naked men in bed.