King, Queen attend Yasin recital, prayers in conjunction with installation ceremony

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah recites Yasin in conjunction with his installation ceremony at the National Mosque, July 25, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended a Yasin recital, doa selamat and hajat prayers at Istana Negara tonight.

The event was held in conjunction with the installation ceremony of Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Their Majesties were met on arrival by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as well as several Cabinet ministers.

The Yasin recital and prayers, which began after Maghrib prayer, were led by the Grand Imam of Masjid Negara Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad.

On January 31 this year, Sultan Abdullah was officially sworn in as Malaysia’s 16th King to reign for a five-year term.

The King’s installation ceremony is scheduled for July 30 at Istana Negara. — Bernama