Police seek Sierra Leone nationals over killing in Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — A man was remanded today while four others are being hunted following a fight which resulted in the death of their compatriot in front of a budget hotel in Bandar Puteri, Puchong near here early this morning.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said that all the men and the 31-year-old male victim were citizens of Sierra Leone.

He said that the incident was said to have been triggered by a misunderstanding and tauntings between them.

‘‘The victim was believed to have been punched and kicked and sustained internal injuries,’’ he said in a statement, on the incident at 1am.

A remand order was issued on the detained man until July 30 to help in investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Ismail said that the victim was reported to have collapsed after being assaulted and was rushed to a hospital in Puchong but was confirmed dead.

He said that there were no signs of blood or any object found at the scene of the case and the actual cause of the incident was being still investigated. — Bernama