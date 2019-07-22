Unrequited love leads man to kidnap victim in Penang

A 27-year-old man who turned himself in to the police early this morning, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman because she refused to enter into a romantic relationship with him. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KEPALA BATAS, July 22 — A 27-year-old man who turned himself in to the police early this morning, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman because she refused to enter into a romantic relationship with him.

The 29-year-old woman who works at a supermarket in Bertam, was approached by the suspect and abducted in a parking lot at about 10.30pm last night while walking towards her car to drive home.

The suspect had forced the woman into her Proton Iriz before driving the car away, while passers-by witnessed the incident, with some attempting to stop the car but failed, according to Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

The victim’s father had been informed of the incident and after failing to get in touch with his daughter, had lodged a report with the police.

Noorzainy said the suspect surrendered himself at the Kepala Batas police station at 4.30am after being persuaded to do so by his brother who accompanied him to the police station with the victim who was unharmed.

After abducting the woman, the suspect had driven to the Tasek Gelugor market area where he had tied the victim’s hands and confined her to the car, following which he contacted his brother, asking him to meet them there.

Noorzainy said when the suspect’s brother arrived at the scene, he took the suspect and the victim to Pantai Bersih in Butterworth using his own car, and thereafter managed to persuade the suspect to turn himself in to the police.

The suspect admitted to abducting the woman because she had not reciprocated his feelings, according to Noorzainy, who added that the victim’s father had previously lodged a police report because his daughter had been continually harassed by the suspect.

The man who has a previous record relating to drugs, is under remand and investigations in connection with the offence of kidnapping or abduction under the Penal Code, are underway. — Bernama