Sex video scandal: Cops record statement from PKR assemblyman

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks to the press after visiting Felcra residents at the Dewan Besar Seberang Perak, Kampung Gajah July 22, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The police have recorded a statement by a PKR state assemblyman in relations to the sex video scandal implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

According to The Star Online, Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed that the 34-year-old person was summoned to Bukit Aman.

He however refused to name the individual.

“I confirm that the assemblyman arrived (at Bukit Aman) at 10am and we finished recording his statement at 11.30am.

“He is assisting police in the investigation,” he said.

Huzir also revealed that the suspect, who was arrested in Shah Alam on July 19, has had his remand extended to July 24.

A total of 11 men have been arrested for investigation into this case, including PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

Recently, IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador added that police investigation could not identify the other person in the video through facial recognition software and even indicated the sex videos were a political plot to tarnish Azmin’s reputation.

The economic affairs minister has consistently rejected the sex allegations by his accuser, former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.