Water supply restored in 94pc of areas in Selangor, KL at noon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Restoration of water supply in the seven regions in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur affected by unscheduled disruptions due to odour-pollution was at 67 per cent at noon today.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relationship and Communications Department head Abdul Raof Ahmad said in Kuala Selangor and Hulu Selangor regions, the water supply has been fully restored.

In the Kuala Lumpur region, the water supply is 99 per cent restored, Petaling (95 per cent), Klang/Shah Alam (91 per cent), Gombak (94 per cent) and Kuala Langat (78 per cent), he said.

He said Air Selangor is targeting to fully restore water supply in Gombak by tomorrow (July 22), while in Kuala Lumpur by Tuesday (July 23) and the three other regions by noon on July 24.

Air Selangor is also working to expedite the restoration process by increasing the water pressure and stabilise the water flow at the distribution system, he added.

Further information and latest updates on the water supply status could be obtained on the Syabas website at www.syabas.com,my, Facebook “Air Selangor” and Twitter @airselangor.

Meanwhile, cleaning of the black oil found at an inlet of the Batang Kali sewage treatment plant in Hulu Selangor, which is said to be the cause of the odour-pollution, is completed and the plant is back in operation at 5 pm yesterday.

Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) Southern region operations head Mohd Taufik Salleh said the effluent had been removed according to the standards set by the Department of Environment (DOE).

“Checks by IWK early Saturday found thick black oil flowing into the plant at 7 am, following which the release of effluent was temporarily stopped for immediate cleaning operation.

“To avoid any disruption to the quality of effluent, isolation was immediately made to control its final discharge to Sungai Liam,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the effects of oil inlet into the plant would require additional treatment involving the inhalation of thick oil coatings in the incoming chambers as well as the use of oxidizing materials to activate biological processes to reduce the odour rate in treated effluents.

According to Mohd Taufik, 250 kg of carbon was placed at the final effluent discharge to reduce the odour, as suggested by Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) and Air Selangor.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the disposal of oil-based waste was suspected to be the cause of the odour pollution which forced a temporary shutdown of Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants; Sungai Selangor Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 Water Treatment plants as well as the Rantau Panjang Treatment plant downstream. — Bernama