Viral Teluk Kemang restaurant ordered to close after serving maggots in chicken

SEREMBAN, July 21 — A restaurant in Teluk Kemang, Port Dickson here was ordered to close temporarily for operating in unhygienic conditions, Negri Sembilan Health Director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali said.

Dr Zainuddin said the order to close was issued after the department conducted an inspection on the restaurant following a viral post of a customer finding maggots in a chicken dish.

“Inspection found that cleanliness was only at 62 per cent, so the premises has been ordered to close for two weeks under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983.

“Four notices were also issued for various offenses violating the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009,” he said in a statement here today.

Today, a post on a customer raging in the restaurant after finding maggots in a piece of chicken he was eating became viral on Facebook. — Bernama