Water disruption: 86 housing areas in Kuala Selangor affected

Syabas said the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant had to be temporarily shut down due to odour pollution. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Up to 86 housing areas involving 18,200 accounts, including Unisel in Kuala Selangor, are expected to face water shortages and low water pressure.

In a press statement, Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant had to be temporarily shut due to odour pollution at its water source in Sungai Selangor.

“Efforts to overcome this problem are being taken.

“Please refer to the Air Selangor phone application and the www.syabas.com.my website to obtain information and the latest status that will be updated from time to time,” said its chief customer relations and communication officer Abdul Raof Ahmad.

Syabas had originally planned a scheduled shutdown of its treatment plants for repair works from July 23 to 26.

However, it had to conduct emergency shutdown at a few of its treatment plants today because of said pollution.

This led to the company postponing its scheduled repair works.